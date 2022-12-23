Has Brook Lopez found the fountain of youth?

Let’s face it: not everyone in the NBA will be a LeBron James or Stephen Curry, where age is seemingly just a number. When players reach the age of 34, a decline in performance is expected, and one of the few who seem to be making a mockery of this norm is the Milwaukee Bucks’ center, Brook Lopez. His performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable, Proving that he may have found the proverbial fountain of youth!

