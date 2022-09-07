Has Bronny James chosen Ohio State University to play college basketball?

One of the biggest questions in basketball this summer has been where will LeBron James’ son, Bronny, will choose to play college ball forwith LeBron saying that the decision will come down to his son’s feelings about the different offers and adding he’ll support him 100% on this journey.

Bronny James posts pictures wearing the OSU uniform

This Tuesday, Bronny James added fuel to the speculation fire around the media, when he posted pictures of himself wearing the Ohio State Buckeyes uniformand in one of the photos we can see LeBron James also wearing the apparel.

Bronny James captioned the post with a #notcommitted hashtag, alongside the question: Buckeye nation?

This comes after last Saturday, LeBron and Bronny James were on the field for the NCAA Football game between Ohio State and Notre Dametwo of the Top-5 teams in the country at that point.

The recent series of events has some people online saying that Bronny James is surely going to commit to OSUespecially due to his father’s love for his hometown state.

Ohio State wants to continue improving their basketball team

Ohio State University basketball head Coach Chris Holtmann Manages to Lure LeBron James’ son into committing to his program, OSU could now add Bronny James as a ball-handling playmaker to go along small forward Scotty Middleton and power forward Devin Royaltwo of their highest graded recruits.

The team currently has the #9 overall ranked class for 2023, but this move would certainly improve that ranking, as Bronny James is regarded as a Top-50 prospect in his class by many around the country.