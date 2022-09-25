Harvest of the Arts brings visitors, vendors back to Carlisle

Tammie Gitt For The Sentinel



Fall came to downtown Carlisle Saturday as the 40th edition of the Harvest of the Arts filled West High Street with booths showcasing the works of artists and crafters, highlighted products from downtown businesses and plenty of food and entertainment.

“I’m happy with the turnout we had today. I think the weather plays into that, and I don’t think we could ask for a nicer day,” Downtown Carlisle Association Main Street Manager Stacey Gould said.

The association organizes the event that brings thousands to Carlisle, making it the town’s largest one-day event. In addition to the artists and downtown businesses, the event featured a display of European sports cards, activities for children, live entertainment and a food court. A few vendors from Farmers on the Square, which typically is set up on the square on Wednesday afternoons, also show their wares at the festival.

Changes were made to both the food court and the entertainment this year, Gould said. People had told her that the music was too loud at past events, making it difficult for artists to talk to visitors to their booths. This year, the show offered two stages of acoustic music to bring down the volume.

The food court was moved from Pitt Street to the end of High Street nearest the square where the new Café tables in Veterans Courtyard were put to good use and where visitors might be drawn around the corner to the variety of food options on Hanover Street, Gould said.

In all, about 125 vendors lined the street with many of them new and some, like Lisa Line of Lisa Line Designs, returning after a long absence.

Line said she used to participate in Octubafest, a version of the current Harvest of the Arts that was held in October from the mid-1990s to 2010 before Harvest of the Arts returned to its roots as a juried arts and craft show. When the time changed to late September, Line stopped coming. At the last minute this year, she called DCA to see if there were any cancellations and was able to grab a spot.

Line said her work gives her a creative outlet and the event gave her a chance to get out, and she’s been able to see people she hasn’t seen in a long time thanks to the crowd attending the event.

“I’ve had steady and consistent compliments and purchases,” she said.

There were a few opportunities for hands-on work. Carlisle Tool Library, for example, spent the day in the backyard of the Ejecta Projects Art Gallery showing people how to convert their bicycles into electric bikes.

Down the street, Jeffrey Plane and Stephanie Kelemen of Scarves Happen Assisted visitors in making their own silk scarves using a centuries-old process that creates prints on the silk by floating drops of paint on water and then manipulating those drops into patterns using utensils like a stylus, rake or comb.

“We always have a crowd of people watching,” Plane said.

He added that it takes someone about 20 minutes to complete their chosen design, depending on the complexity of the design. That gives them plenty of time to talk to them, which is part of the reason they keep coming back to Harvest of the Arts.

“We like sharing the art form,” Plane said. “We love making people smile. We love people being able to do something with their hands and have a product that they can have for years.”