Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival opens Saturday in Parkersburg | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The 2022 Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival will return to City Park on Saturday and Sunday with a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors.

Admission is $5 per person. The festival will run from 10 am to 5 pm both days.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for the Wood County Recreation Commission. Wood County Recreation Director Andy Hartleben said the Harvest Moon Festival has been an outlet for a lot of local artisans and this year’s event will feature over 60 vendors. Some of the Crafters may also be giving demonstrations of their work, he said.

Sponsors this year are Williamstown Bank and United Bank

Fun for the kids includes three Giant inflatables, bumper cars, a train and caricature Portraits by JD Williamson, all included in the price of admission.

The festival’s entertainment will include:

SATURDAY

* 12:30 p.m.: Parkersburg High School Red Wings

* 1:30 pm: Lex

* 3 pm: Waverly Run

* 4:30 p.m.: Logan Hedges

SUNDAY

* 11 a.m.: Parkersburg South High School Southern Belles

* 1 p.m.: Smith Family Singers

* 3 pm: Insured Sound