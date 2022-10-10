Harvest Arts Festival, School Board Meeting: Toms River This Week

TOMS RIVER, NJ — It’s Columbus Day week in Toms River, and here is a look at events this week in the township.

The New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission is hosting an event Tuesday at the Ocean County Library in Toms River called “Let’s Start a New Renaissance” to talk about Italian heritage, Columbus Day and more. It’s at 2 pm at the library, 30 Washington St. The Township Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

The Toms River Regional Board of Education has its committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday at the administration building, 1144 Hooper Ave. The meetings begin at 6 pm There is a Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting scheduled for 6:30 pm Thursday in the L. Manuel Hirshblond meeting room on the second floor at Town Hall, 33 Washington St. The agenda was not available as of Friday.

On Saturday, the Harvest Arts Festival will take over Washington Street with food trucks, Merchandise & handcraft vendors, a beer and wine garden and local artists selling and displaying their works as part of a juried art show. The event is from 11 am to 5 pm There will be free pumpkin painting for the kids and other kids activities, and live entertainment from local bands throughout the day.