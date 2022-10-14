Harvard Women’s Golf Heads to Rehoboth Beach to Compete in the Lady Blue Hen Invitational
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Women’s Golf will travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware this weekend to compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the University of Delaware Lady Blue Hen Invitational. The tournament will take place from Oct. 15 – Oct. 16 and be played at Rehoboth Beach Country Club.
The Crimson will be competing in a field of 10 schools, including Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania from the Ivy League. Bucknell, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Youngstown State, Delaware State, Quinnipiac, and William & Mary will also be competing in the tournament.
Harvard’s Lineup
- Charissa Shang (First year)
- Bridget Mon (First year)
- Catie Schernecker (Sophomore)
- Meiyi Yan (Junior)
- Iris Wang (First year)
Isabella Gomez (Junior), Yoona Kim (Junior), and Ye Won Ham will also be competing as individuals.
What to Know
- This tournament will be their fourth and final tournament of the fall season
- In their last tournament, Harvard Women’s golf placed seventh out of 12 in the Ivy Intercollegiate
- Charissa Shang has finished in the top-11 in each of the Crimson’s previous three tournaments.
- Last year in the Lady Blue Hen Invitational, the Crimson placed second out of 12 teams. Isabella Gomez tied for third place in the tournament.