Harvard Women’s Golf Heads to Rehoboth Beach to Compete in the Lady Blue Hen Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Women’s Golf will travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware this weekend to compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the University of Delaware Lady Blue Hen Invitational. The tournament will take place from Oct. 15 – Oct. 16 and be played at Rehoboth Beach Country Club.

The Crimson will be competing in a field of 10 schools, including Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania from the Ivy League. Bucknell, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Youngstown State, Delaware State, Quinnipiac, and William & Mary will also be competing in the tournament.

Harvard’s Lineup

Charissa Shang (First year) Bridget Mon (First year) Catie Schernecker (Sophomore) Meiyi Yan (Junior) Iris Wang (First year)

Isabella Gomez (Junior), Yoona Kim (Junior), and Ye Won Ham will also be competing as individuals.

What to Know