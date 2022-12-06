Harvard Women’s Basketball Falls to Northeastern at Huskies Home Court

Boston, Mass. – In their second away contest of the season, the Harvard Women’s basketball team (5-5) fell to cross-town rival Northeastern (4-6) 64-73.

McKenzie Forbes led the Crimson in scoring for the third game this season, scoring 19 points. Harvard finished the game with 12 three-point field goals, setting a new single-game high so far this season.

The Crimson took a few minutes to get their footing against the Huskies as Northeastern started the game with a seven-point run. Elena Rodriguez and McKenzie Forbes were quick to reign them in with two back-to-back three-point field goals. 15 of the Crimson’s 17 points at the end of quarter one came from beyond the arc, led by Forbes with three three-point field goals.

The second quarter began in a similar fashion to the first with the Huskies building a lead. Harvard was able to steal the ball away from the Huskies twice and Forbes and Rodriguez put up layups to make the score going into half 24-37, Huskies.

Harmony Turner came out of the locker ready to make a statement, scoring five points in the first minute of play to start the second half. The two cross-town rivals went back and fourth in the third quarter, with the Huskies making a last-second basket to bring their lead to 42-60.

Harvard made a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, outscoring Northeastern 22-13, but ultimately could not do enough to overcome the lead the Huskies had built up in the first three quarters. The Crimson fell to Northeastern with a final score of 64-73.

Harvard Highlights

– Forbes leads the team in points with 19. This is the third game of the 2022-23 season that she has done so.

– Rodriguez and Lola Mullaney scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to add a double-digit game to their resume.

– Rodriguez leads the team in rebounds with six, followed by Turner with four and Saniyah Glenn-Bello and Gabby Anderson with three each.

– Rodriguez, Turner and Mullaney lead in assists, passing the ball four times each in what would ultimately end in a Crimson basket.

– Going into the half, 18 of the Crimson’s 29 points were from three-point field goals. The Huskies and Crimson were tied at 42.9 shooting percentage from beyond the arc with Harvard making and taking double the three-point shots as Northeastern, shooting 6 for 14 over the Huskies’ 3 for 7.

– Harvard finished the game with 12 three-point field goals over Northeastern’s five. This sets a new single-game high so far this season.

Up Next

The Crimson will face off against the University of Maine at home after Finals week concludes on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 pm The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and NESN.