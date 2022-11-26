Harvard Women’s Basketball Closes Out Cancun Challenge with Loss to Florida State

Next Game: University of Massachusetts Lowell 11/30/2022 | 7:00 pm ET ESPN+ Nov. 30 (Wed) / 7:00 pm ET University of Massachusetts Lowell

Cancun, Mexico. – In the final game of the Cancun Challenge Tournament, the Harvard Women’s basketball team (3-4) fell to Florida State (7-1) with a score of 57-88.

Sophomore Harmony Turner lead the team in points for the second time in Mexico, scoring 23 points throughout her 35 minutes on the court. McKenzie Forbes followed with 12 points scored.

Within the first two and a half minutes of play, Turner and Forbes had hit a three-point shot to give the Crimson a 6-5 lead. The rest of the quarter was a close battle with each team taking a shot at a field goal in almost every possession, the Crimson down seven points to end the quarter, 19-26. Their 19 points is the most the team has scored in quarter one so far at the Cancun Challenge.

In a Cancun Challenge pattern, Harvard has struggled to maintain momentum in the second quarter of play, falling behind to the Seminoles. Both teams posted two Offensive rebounds and Turner shot three for three in free throws during the second quarter, giving the Crimson a 100% free throw average over Florida State’s 66.7%. The Seminoles outscored Harvard 17-10 in the second quarter, making the score leading into Halftime 29-43, Florida State.

The second half of the game went similar to the first, with the Crimson ultimately falling to Florida State by a score of 57-88. In the fourth quarter, Harvard put up the one three-point shot that made it to the basket. The Crimson also scored the only two points off a turnover in the final quarter of play.

Harvard Highlights

– Turner leads the team in points with 23. This is the second game of the Cancun Challenge Tournament where she led the team and the second game of the tournament where a Crimson player has scored 20+ points after Forbes put up 21 against Oklahoma State.

– Gabby Anderson led the team and posted nine rebounds and Lola Mullaney posted her new season-high eight rebounds.

– Three Crimson players passed off assists in today’s game, with Turner and Anderson reporting three each and Forbes reporting two.

– Harvard recorded three blocks and three steals throughout the 40 minutes of play, all of them belonging to Turner, Mullaney, Anderson and Saniyah Glenn.

-Despite the final score, the Crimson were close to the Seminoles in rebounds, recovering the ball 41 times compared to Florida State’s 51. In regards to Offensive rebounds, Harvard outscored Florida State 16-13.

-Turner shot 100% in free throws throughout the game, making all five of her attempts. The Crimson shot 62% overall, once again coming close to Florida State’s 68% in the metric.

Up Next

The Crimson will return home to Cambridge for two matchups this week against UMass Lowell at 7 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and at 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Colgate. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ while Saturday’s game will stream on NESN as well.