Harvard Volleyball Loses Five-Set Match to Winthrop

Next Match: at Duke University 9/17/2022 | 12 P.M ACC Network Sept. 17 (Sat) / 12 PM at Duke University

Durham, NC – The Harvard volleyball team lost a close match during their first of two weekend competitions in Durham, NC Harvard (1-6) fell to the Winthrop Eagles (4-7) 3-2 in five sets of 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 19-25 and 9-15.

Harvard started the day with a win in set one against the Winthrop Eagles, taking the lead after the first four points and holding on until point 25. Set two went to the Eagles. The Crimson displayed another dominating performance in set three, with multiple three- or four-point runs early in the set to win 25-19. Another back-and-fourth set was won by Winthrop after they pulled away from the Crimson Midway through the set. The Eagles then took an early lead in the fifth and final set, which the Crimson was unable to recover from to win the match.

The Crimson was led by Katie Vorhies , who scored the most points and kills of the night. The team fell short of Winthrop by just a few attacks and kills throughout the match, scoring 171 attacks to Winthrop’s 182 and 47 kills to Winthrop’s 55. Hannah Nguyen , Olivia Cooper and Rocky Aguirre scored Harvard’s three aces of the night.

Harvard Highlights

– Ariana White earned a season-high eight blocks against Winthrop.

– Vorhies and Corinne Furey lead the Crimson in kills and points, with 13 and nine, respectively.

-Cooper and Brynne Faltinsky scored Kills to go on two three-point runs during the third set.

Up Next

Harvard Volleyball will compete in the second match of the weekend in Durham, NC Tomorrow versus Duke at 12 pm The match will stream on the ACC Network.