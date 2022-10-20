Harvard to Visit Women’s Soccer Saturday

The next chapter of the Princeton-Harvard rivalry is set for Saturday at 1 pm at Roberts Stadium.

Series vs. the Crimson: Harvard leads the all-time series 26-13-1, but since 2001, Princeton leads the series 10-9-1, and the Tigers have won four of the last six, with all six of those games during head coach Sean Driscoll ‘s tenure. No current Tigers or Crimson have scored against the other team, and the only current players to play in goal against the other are the Harvard pair who split last season’s game, with Hannah Gardner playing a shutout first half and Anna Karpenko allowing the game’s Lone goal , Thu Tatum Gee ’22, in Princeton’s 1-0 win in Cambridge.

Posting zeroes: Princeton goalkeepers Ella Gantman and Tyler McCamey have combined to author six shutouts this season, including in five of the last seven games, four of the last five, and each of the last two. When Princeton carries a shutout into halftime, the Tigers are 5-0-1 this season, with all six games as those shutouts.

Seniors: Of the six players who have started at least 10 games for the Tigers heading into the weekend, four are seniors, Mostly in the backfield in Kamryn Loustau , Morgan Wiese and Gracy Kuerner with midfielder/forward Grace Sherman also in that group. All five available Seniors have been key players this season, with keeper Ella Gantman splitting time with sophomore Tyler McCamey . Senior Marissa Hart has not played this season due to injury.

Returners: While the defense will feel a graduation impact, Princeton is able to return the scorers of 19 of the team’s 20 goals this season, led by Rookie Pietra Tordini (seven) and sophomore Heather MacNab (five). If Tordin finishes the season as the team’s leading scorer, she’d be the first freshman to do that since Tyler Lussi ’17 in 2013. If Tordin can get to double figures in goals, she’d be the fifth Tiger Rookie to score 10 in a season, along with Lussi, who had 10 in 2013, Mimi Asom ’19, who had 12 in 2015, Linda DeBoer ’86, who had 12 in 1982, and Susan Mooney ’85, who had 13 in 1981.

From the opening whistle: Of the 17 goals Princeton has allowed this season, 14 have come in the first half. Six of the 17 have come in the first 10 minutes of the game, and Princeton’s opponents have won four of the five games in which that has happened. Princeton has outshot opponents overall in 12 of 14 games this season and on goal in 10 of 14 games with one game even in shots on goal. Princeton’s total shot advantage on the season stands at 253-116 and 101-57 on goal.

On Harvard: The Crimson stand second in the Ivy, two points behind Brown (3-0-1) with three league games to go. The teams played to a draw last weekend in what was Harvard’s last game out heading into the weekend. High school teammates Hannah Bebar (6G, 7A) and Ainsley Ahmadian (6G, 1A) are the team’s scoring leaders among the 13 players who have scored a goal this season. As they did last season against Princeton, Hannah Gardner and Anna Karpenko have split the time in goal this season, each playing 540 minutes and each with a GAA under 1.00, Gardner at 0.67 and Karpenko at 0.83.