Harvard Men’s Golf Set to Compete in the Grandover Collegiate to Finish Fall Season
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard men’s golf heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend, Oct. 29 – Oct. 30, to compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the Grandover Collegiate. The tournament is hosted by the University of North Carolina Greensboro and will be played at the Grandover Resort & Conference Center.
The Crimson will be competing in a field of 17 schools. They will be joined by UNCG, Winthrop, Elon, Bowling Green, Ohio, George Washington, High Point, George Mason, North Carolina A&T, Duke, Kennesaw State, South Dakota, Murray State, Samford, East Carolina and Davidson. Harvard is the only Ivy league team in the competition.
Harvard’s Lineup
1. Brian Ma (Junior)
2. Brian Isztwan (Senior)
3. Diego Saavedra-Davila (Sophomore)
4. Adam Xiao (Junior)
5. Jeffrey Fang (Sophomore)
Darren Choi (First-Year) will also be competing as an individual.
What to Know
- This tournament will be their fourth and final tournament of the fall season.
- In their last tournament, Harvard men’s golf placed fifth out of nine teams in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational.
- Brian Ma has placed in the top 10 in each of Harvard’s previous three tournaments.
- Harvard has finished in the top five in each of their previous three tournaments, including a first place finish in the Doc Gimmler.