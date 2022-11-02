Harvard Men’s Golf Set to Compete in the Grandover Collegiate to Finish Fall Season

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard men’s golf heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend, Oct. 29 – Oct. 30, to compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the Grandover Collegiate. The tournament is hosted by the University of North Carolina Greensboro and will be played at the Grandover Resort & Conference Center.

The Crimson will be competing in a field of 17 schools. They will be joined by UNCG, Winthrop, Elon, Bowling Green, Ohio, George Washington, High Point, George Mason, North Carolina A&T, Duke, Kennesaw State, South Dakota, Murray State, Samford, East Carolina and Davidson. Harvard is the only Ivy league team in the competition.

Harvard’s Lineup

1. Brian Ma (Junior)

2. Brian Isztwan (Senior)

3. Diego Saavedra-Davila (Sophomore)

4. Adam Xiao (Junior)

5. Jeffrey Fang (Sophomore)

Darren Choi (First-Year) will also be competing as an individual.

What to Know