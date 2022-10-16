Harvard Men’s Golf Heads Across the Country to Compete in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational

Sonoma, Calif. – Harvard men’s golf Returns to action, competing across the country in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational Hosted by the University of California Berkeley. The event will take place at Sonoma Golf Club in Sonoma, California on Oct. 10-Oct. 11.

Nine total schools will be competing in the tournament including the University of California Berkeley, San Jose State University, Dartmouth College, Long Beach State University, University of California Santa Barbara, Drexel University, University of Minnesota and Santa Clara University.

Harvard’s Lineup

1. Brian Ma

2. Kevin Sze

3. Diego Saavedra-Davila

4. Adam Xiao

5. Brian Isztwan

Jeff Fang will also compete as an individual.

What to Know

Harvard has finished in the top two in both of their previous tournaments this year.

At their last tournament, the Macdonald Cup, Brian Ma led the way finishing tied for third with a score of 4-under-par.

The Crimson will be competing in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational for the first time since 2017 where they finished in 15th.

Up Next

The Crimson travel to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the Grandover Collegiate on Oct. 29 – Oct. 30.