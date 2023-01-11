Harvard Men’s Golf Announces 2023 Spring Season Schedule

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s golf team announces their schedule for the 2023 spring season on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Crimson will compete in two dual matches and three tournaments.

Harvard will begin the 2023 spring season on March 18 in a match against UCLA at the Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California.

The team will then travel to Berlin, Maryland for the Battle at Rum Pointe. The Battle at Rum Pointe, taking place from March 25 – March 26, will be their second and final dual match, competing against Iona at the Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links.

Harvard will compete in their first tournament of the Spring, the Columbia Spring Invite, on April 3. The tournament will be held at the Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Maryland.

Less than a week later, the Crimson will return to head to Princeton, New Jersey for the Princeton Invitational from April 8 – April 9. The tournament will take place at Springdale Country Club.

Harvard will complete the spring season at the Ivy Championships from April 21 – April 23. This tournament will be held at the Stanwich Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.

NCAA Regionals will be held on May 15 – May 17.

