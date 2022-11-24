Harvard Basketball Falls to Purdue in First Game of Cancun Challenge

Next Game: vs. Oklahoma State 11/25/2022 | 11:00 a.m FloHoops Nov. 25 (Fri) / 11:00 am vs. Oklahoma State

Cancun, Mexico. – In its first game of the Cancun Challenge season, the Harvard Women’s basketball team (3-2) fell to Purdue (5-0) with a score of 63-85.

Harvard kicked off the Cancun Challenge with two players scoring points in the double digits in a battle against Purdue. Harmony Turner lead the way with 19 points while Lola Mullaney scored 17, with 18 of their combined points coming from beyond the arc.

Head Coach Carrie Moore said of the game, “Our girls showed tremendous fight… Once we buckled down and got some more stops, especially in that second half, we played hard and we played together and at the end of the day we have our head held high because we competed… I feel really good about the fight our players showed and just really had a ton of fun coaching.”

Both teams remained scoreless for the first minute of action, with the Boilermakers building an early lead up to 11 points. With three minutes left in the quarter, the Crimson went on a run to cut Purdue’s lead down to five points by the end of the quarter, trailing 13-18.

The second quarter started similar to the first, with the Crimson taking a few minutes to get their footing. Harmony Turner scored the first and last points of the quarter, adding to her team-leading nine points going into the half. At halftime, three Crimson players accounted for all 21 of the team’s points: Turner with nine, Elena Rodriguez with seven and Lola Mullaney with five.

For the first time this season, Harvard came out of the locker room with a point deficit, tasked with making it up in the second half. The Crimson showed new life in the third quarter, outscoring the Boilermakers 24–20, largely due to the efforts made in three-point shots. The Crimson made five of six three point field goals over Purdue’s one of five.

Harvard and Purdue’s point differential remained relatively the same for the first half of the final quarter of play. Harvard out-rebounded Purdue eight to six in the fourth quarter, with five Offensive rebounds over Purdue’s one. With four minutes to go, Purdue began to outscore the Crimson to bring the final score to 63-85.

Harvard Highlights

– Turner leads the team in points with 19 and assists with four. She and Elena Rodriguez put up eight rebounds each, accounting for over half of the team’s 28 rebounds.

– Lola Mullaney showed a dominant performance in shooting three-point field goals, ending the night 4-7 with a 57.1 three-point percentage. She also scored six field goals to account for her 17 points.

– Turner was the only player to report blocks and steals against the Boilermakers, posting two of each.

-Harvard’s free-throw percentage of 73.3% beat Purdue’s 64.3% in the metric.

-The Crimson out-rebounded the Boilermakers in Offensive rebounds, reporting 14 over Purdue’s six, a majority of these coming in the second half of play.

-Harvard outscored the Boilermakers in blocks 3-1 and forced more turnovers, with Purdue turning over the ball 17 times compared to Harvard’s 12 turnovers.

Up Next

The Crimson will take on Oklahoma State at 11:00 am on Friday, Nov. 25 in the next game of the Cancun Challenge Tournament. The game will stream on FloHoops.