Hartselle continues its winning ways

October 25—A Baton is not part of the equipment needed for volleyball.

A Baton is part of what makes the Hartselle volleyball program so successful.

When longtime head Coach Tanya Lybarger decided to retire after last season with 1,001 career wins and a state championship, she handed the Baton off to Assistant Coach Lindsey Crumpton.

The Tigers have hardly missed a beat and are back in Birmingham to compete in the state tournament Wednesday.

“It was really a blessing to Coach with Tanya,” Crumpton said. “I learned a lot from being around her and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue the program’s success.”

The Hartselle Tigers (34-23) are one of five area teams competing in the state tournament at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. Starting play on Tuesday are Lawrence County, Lindsay Lane, Priceville and West Morgan. Hartselle plays Pelham at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Crumpton previously coached at Danville as an assistant and then head coach. She has state tournament experience. That’s something her team lacks. Only Seniors Jadyn Chesser and Lydia Simmons have state tournament experience.

“One advantage to not playing on the first day is going down to watch some other teams play and get an idea what the atmosphere is like,” Crumpton said.

Chesser and Simmons led the Tigers through the North Super Regional in Huntsville to a second-place finish. Hartselle had wins over Minor, 3-0, Buckhorn, 3-1, and Oxford, 3-1, before falling in the Finals to Defending state Champion Mountain Brook, 3-0.

In the four games, Chesser totaled 47 kills and 51 digs. Simmons had 31 kills and 11 digs.

“Jadyn, Lydia and Kennedy Sheats are the three big players for us,” Crumpton said. “Everything goes through those three seniors.”

The teams in the Class 6A state tournament feature some great records. Along with Mountain Brook (37-16), there’s Bayside Academy (50-13) from Daphne. Bayside moved up from 5A to 6A this season. The Admirals have won 20 straight state championships.

Story continues

Also in the field are Spanish Fort (44-16), Hazel Green (39-21) and Pelham (38-16).

“I think it’s a pretty even field and any of the eight teams could win the state championship,” Crumpton said.

Hartselle volleyball has always been known for playing a challenging schedule. Crumpton may have toughened it up even more this season.

“My philosophy has always been that it doesn’t matter what the record is in August and September,” Crumpton said. “What matters is how you are playing in October. Right now I think we’re playing pretty good. I like our chances.”

