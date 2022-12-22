Hartselle boys pick up tourney win in Tennessee

December 22—LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — Kiah Key led four Hartselle players in double figures with a game-high 17 points as Hartselle picked up an 80-46 win over Lincoln County (Tenn.) in a tournament game played Wednesday at Lawrence County (Tenn.).

Ty Odom added 15 points for the Tigers, who led 50-23 at halftime. Dawson Seal scored 12 points and Cole Miles had 11.

Jackson Mullins led Lincoln County with 12 points, and Maddox Franklin scored 11. — Hartselle girls 56, Anniston 38: Gracie Hill led Hartselle with 18 points in a win on Wednesday.

Hannah Burks added 11 points for the Tigers, who led 21-19 at the half. TyKeria Smith had 11 points for Anniston. — Mountain Brook girls 71, Priceville 62: Zoey Benson had a big game for Priceville on Tuesday, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against Class 6A Mountain Brook.

Leslie Hames had 10 points for the Bulldogs and Lauren Hames finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Libby Geisier (23), Emily Straughn (17) and Emma Stearns (15) all scored in double figures for Mountain Brook. — West Limestone boys 61, Ardmore 21: Colin Patterson had 12 points to lead West Limestone in a big win on Tuesday.

Cooper Phillips had 11 points for the Wildcats and Weston Owens scored nine. — East Lawrence boys 66, Addison 56: Coleman Garner led East Lawrence with 17 points in a game played at Wallace State-Hanceville on Tuesday.

PJ Head added 11 points for the Eagles, who led 40-23 at halftime. — Carbon Hill 74, East Lawrence 70 (OT): K’lebb Hill and Head each scored 11 points as East Lawrence dropped a close game at Wallace State-Hanceville on Monday.

Cayne McClure, Garner and David Izquierdo each had 10 points for the Eagles, who led 35-31 at the half. The game was tied 68-68 at the end of regulation.