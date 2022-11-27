Hartnell falls to Taft in Playoffs – Monterey Herald

TAFT – A bid to return to the Final Four in men’s soccer looked promising in the first half for Hartnell College.

Then momentum shifted as host Taft pushed across a pair of goals in the second half Saturday to end the Panthers Dreams with a 2-1 win.

Hartnell, who fell in the state title game last fall 2-1 to Mt. Sac, had gone 10-0-3 in its last 13 games, Avenging an earlier season loss to Cosumnes River in the second round of the CCCAA Playoffs on Tuesday.

The Coast Conference South Champions (15-3-3) came into the battle undefeated on the road this year at 7-0-1. Hartnell’s only other loss on the season was to 21-1-2 Cerritos on Sept. 2, who felt Saturday to reigning state Champion Mt. Sac.

“We just came up a little short,” Hartnell Coach Daniel Ortega said.

North Salinas Graduate Bryon Mendoza gave the Panthers a 1-0 first half lead with his first goal of the season, using an assist from North County product Raul Magos.

Taft, who is 9-0-2 in his last 11 matches, was surrounded by high scoring forward Alex Bedolla, who came into the game sixth in the state in goals with 21 for Hartnell.

“It seemed like they had five guys around him,” Ortega said.

Ranked No. 8 in the state, the Central Valley Conference Champions have been a thorn in the Panthers side in the playoffs, having knocked them out in the same round in 2017 with a 2-0 win.