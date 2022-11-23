Hartnell Advances in men’s soccer – Monterey Herald

SALINAS — The quest for Redemption continues for the Hartnell College men’s soccer team, as it’s a step closer to achieving the goal of getting back to the state Finals after blanking Cosumnes River 2-0 Tuesday in the CCCAA postseason tournament.

Having fallen in the state championships last year to Mt. Sac, the Coast Conference South Champion Panthers (15-2-3) will visit Taft (15-3-3) in the third round on Saturday.

The Panthers haven’t faced Taft since falling 2-0 in the third round of the CCCAA Playoffs in 2017.

Hartnell, who is ranked No. 8 in the state, is 7-0-1 on the road this year — 13-0-2 in its last 15 games on the pitch, having avenged its last loss with the win over Cosumnes River.

Alex Bedolla, who is sixth in the state in goals and points, produced a goal and an assist for Hartnell, giving the Pajaro Valley alum 21 goals and eight assists on the season.

Former North Salinas standout Kevin Brown added a goal, with Alan Cardenas collecting an assist. Anthony Vega was credited with 11 saves in recording his third shutout between the pipes.

College volleyball

American River 3, Monterey Peninsula 0: The Lobos season came to an end in the CCCAA playoffs, falling 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 at American River College in Sacramento

MPC, who won its first postseason match in over 20 years last Saturday with a four-set win over Shasta, finished the year 16-6.

Salinas High Graduate Kylee Moore, who came into the match No. 3 in the state in kills per set, collected 17 kills and 11 digs in her final match for the Lobos.

Moore, who is headed to San Jose State next year to play beach volleyball, compiled over 700 kills in two seasons at MPC. Luca Berg finished with 23 assists, while Brooke Cannon tallied seven digs.