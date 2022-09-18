Hartford Uses Second Half Comeback to Down No. 10 Women’s Soccer, 3-2

Next Game: Vassar 9/20/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 20 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Vassar History

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The No. 10 nationally-ranked Wesleyan Women’s soccer team was downed by NCAA Division I opponent Hartford on Saturday afternoon, 3-2. The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead at the start of the second half when the Hartford offense came alive, scoring two goals including the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining to pull off the Shocking comeback. Wesleyan drops their second game in a row, falling to 2-2 in the early going. Hartford wins to improve their record to 6-1-1.

The battle between the in-state foes got off to an electric start with two goals within the first seven and a half minutes. It started with a goal from Hartford in the 6thth minute. Ishani Sharma found Imani Jenkins on a through ball after forcing a Wesleyan turnover. Jenkins finished with her left foot to beat Molly Brumbach ’26 and give the Hawks an early advantage.

Wesleyan came storming back just one minute later with the equalizer. Catherine Gallagher ’26 lofted a pass over the top of the defense trying to find Grace Devanny ’23. Devanny Touched it past the center back then nudged a low shot past Abigail McCarthy to even the contest. Devanny’s goal was her third of the season, leading the team in that category.

Wesleyan continued the offensive pressure over the next 10 minutes, recording three shots and a corner kick. The constant pressure finally turned into results in the 17thth minute when Wesleyan was able to take their first lead of the contest. Gallagher was a factor again, stopping just inside the box on the left wing and sending another cross towards her teammates in the middle of the field. Andrea Chiapetti ’24 deflected it back to Dani Milovanov ’23 who cashed in with a beautiful left-footed looping finish into the upper left corner to give the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

After a fairly quiet first nine minutes of the second half, the Hawks evened the score at two. Jenkins and Makaela Montgomery-Williams connected on a setup that netted Hartford’s second goal of the game. Jenkins made a pass to Montgomery-Williams who then lobbed a shot over the Cardinal keeper. The Hawks and Cardinals defenses locked in over the next nearly 30 minutes, turning away possible scoring chances from both teams.

The game appeared to be heading for a tie as the scoreboard at Jackson Field spelled out the 83rd minute. Both teams had their opportunities but substitutions were coming in from both sides trying to make that final push. In the 84th minute it was Hartford who made it happen. Jenkins and Montgomery-Williams were both in the mix again, with Montgomery-Williams blasting a shot that was initially saved by Brumbach, then hitting the post before Jenkins crashed in and cleaned it up for the game-winner.

Brumbach made five saves in her debut as a starter. It was the most shots faced and saves that she has seen in her freshman year so far.

Wesleyan looks to get back to their winning ways with another non-conference game, this time against Vassar on September 20th. Vassar comes in at 3-2-1 and winners of their last three contests.