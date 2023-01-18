Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the Insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its Quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several Equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a Consensus price target of $148.19.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

