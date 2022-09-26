Hart wins the Freedom Volleyball Invitational

LocalSportsJournal.com

WYOMING — After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the Ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, Hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon.

Hart did just what he set out to do. After a slow start against FAITH in which the Pirates ended up splitting 1-1 (21-25; 25-15), they played again right away against CHAP JV.

It was an all-out battle, with the first set ending when the Pirates reached the cap of 27. The Pirates finished the match out strong, going 2-0 (27-26; 25-22).

The final match in pool play the Pirates faced the Huron Valley Yellow Jackets.

Despite a poor serving game, the Pirates came out on top. winning 2-0 (25-10; 25-14).

Based on the results of pool play, the Pirates found themselves Seeded No. 1 and heading into the Gold Bracket.

The Pirates faced off against the No. 2 seed from the other pool, the Novi Firebirds.

The Pirates won the semifinals, 2-0 (25-22; 25-18).

In the Championship match the Pirates faced host RCV.

Hart started the Championship game out slow with some communication errors and fell, 23-25 ​​in the first set.

The Pirates weren’t done yet.

Hart fought hard in set two to win it 25-19, forcing a set three. The Pirates won the serve for set three and didn’t look back, winning the Championship match, 2-1 with a set three score of 15-7.

Unofficial individual leaders for the Pirates include Laura Bitely – 7 digs; Mya Chickering – 11 aces, 17 kills, 20 digs, and 1 block. Julia Greiner – 1 dig; Mariana VanAgtmael – 1 ace and 37 digs.

Addi Hovey – 8 aces, 1 assist, 35 kills, 10 blocks, and 13 digs; Gabby Schmieding – 10 aces, 31 assists, 8 kills, and 16 digs; Rayah Helenhouse – 6 assists and 4 kills.

Kelsey Copenhaver – 3 aces, 25 assists, 19 kills, 16 digs, and 2 blocks, and Grace Gamble – 8 aces, 4 assists, 7 kills, 2 blocks, and 6 digs.

Hart improved to 15-2-4 on the season and remained 1-1 in the Rivers Division of the West Michigan Conference. The Pirates travel to Hesperia on Tuesday to take on the Panthers.