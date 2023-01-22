Hart, Hammill earn volleyball awards

MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 Big Ten Championship Wisconsin volleyball team celebrated its season on Saturday with the team’s annual banquet at Union South. The Badgers recognized their Championship season and presented two team awards.

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield announced that Graduate student Danielle Hart was named the 2022 Bring It Award Winner while junior MJ Hammill was named the Most Improved player.

The Bring It Award is the highest award given by the team. It is presented to the player who consistently shows up to play and practice each and every day. She is an athlete who is consistently practicing on her competitive edge, shows tremendous leadership in times of success and adversity, and is a player who is always supporting teammates in order to build a positive system and community.

Hart, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, earned second-team American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America honors and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. She ranked fifth nationally with 1.51 blocks per set, leading the Badgers in blocks in 17 matches. Hart also led the team and ranked third in the Big Ten with a .437 hitting percentage. She also added 1.78 kills per set, which ranked fourth on the team.

For her career, Hart played in 110 matches, averaging 1.19 blocks per set, which ranks ninth on the UW all-time list. She also hit .362 for her career, which ranks fourth. Hart was a 2019 and 2020 second-team All-Big Ten pick and two-time team Most Improved player. She was also a five-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

A 6-foot-2 setter, Hammill was part of the Badgers’ 6-2 offense. She averaged 4.29 assists per set and 1.81 digs per set, recording six double-doubles on the season. Hammill had double-figure digs in six matches, including a career-high 18 saves vs. Pittsburgh. She also had a career-best five service aces against Northwestern.

Hammill has played in 41 matches as a Badger and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.