Harry Potter star Tom Felton reflects on JK Rowling’s contribution to literature

T om Felton has said he feels “no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing Joy to so many different generations” than Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The actor, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of her Fantasy novels, has reflected on his time in the series and what he described as the “positive work” Rowling has done in the literary world.

The Writer has previously attracted criticism for her views on transgender rights, including stars from the film series, among them Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, speaking out.

Speaking to The Times’ T2 magazine, Felton said: “I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing Joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her, but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

He continued: “I’m pro. I’m pro-choice. I’m pro-life. I’m pro-discussion. I’m pro-love. I don’t tend to pick sides.

“I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with.

“We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

The 35-year-old actor, like many of his co-stars, joined the series as a child and grew up making the eight films over a 10-year period, ending in 2011.

He admitted that being attached to the Fantasy world had not always been easy and he had been called the “broomstick prick for a while at secondary school”.

However, he feels it is the “gift that keeps on giving” as it helped launch his career which includes featuring in 2011’s Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and recurring roles in the TV series Murder In The First, The Flash and Origin.

Felton also recently made his West End debut in the Supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

He has written a new memoir, Beyond The Wand, which also reflects on his life from growing up on the Harry Potter set to what his life has been like since Filming finished.

Felton told The Times that he does not mention Rowling often in the book as he did not have much contact with her, but he does recall that he kept and framed a note from her in which she complimented him on his performance in the sixth film, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.