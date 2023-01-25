Harry Kane’s Spurs goal record called into question as Archives highlight two extra Jimmy Greaves strikes

Harry Kane may have more work to do to match Jimmy Greaves’ goal tally for Tottenham after it emerged that the latter plundered 268 goals for the club.

Kane netted for the London club in Monday night’s Premier League Clash against Fulham, with the goal praised as the Strike that drew him level with Greaves on 266 goals for the club.

Today’s top videos STORY CONTINUES BELOW

In the meantime, however, it has emerged that Greaves’ two goals against Ipswich in the 1962 Charity Shield have not been included in Tottenham’s record books.

The English National Football Archive database credits Greaves with those two goals – and 268 in total – which would mean Kane remains two behind the late Spurs striker.

There has often been ambiguity over whether or not the Charity Shield can be counted as a competitive fixture, however both Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard’s strikes from Manchester United and Chelsea’s 2009 Charity Shield Clash are included in their respective tallies of 253 and 211 goals for the two clubs.

Kane has notched 18 goals in all competitions so far this season, with 16 of those coming in the Premier League.

That figure is second only to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who is the runaway leader in the domestic charts with 25 goals.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher this week described Kane as Tottenham’s “greatest ever player”.

They said: ‘Year after year they deliver. He is one of the greats – not of Tottenham, but of the Premier League.

‘He will go down as the club’s greatest ever player.’