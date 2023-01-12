Harry Kane: Tottenham striker could hit 200 Premier League goals against Arsenal and break Jimmy Greaves’ goal record | Football News

While the Nation might still be pondering Harry Kane’s penalty miss in Qatar, the forward is back to business with Spurs and could Smash two Landmark records in front of the Sky cameras against north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Fresh from scoring twice on his 300th top-flight appearance at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Kane is merely two shy of hitting his second century of Premier League goals and only one away from matching Jimmy Greaves’ club record of 266 goals.

Two shy of 200 | Rooney, Shearer in sight

With a North London Derby on the horizon and Kane currently on 198 Premier League goals it would be no surprise if the Spurs No 10 stamped a record-breaking mark on the occasion.

In fact, with a record 14 goals in 18 north London Derby Appearances it would be more of a shock if he didn’t score. But how do Kane’s stats compare to some of the other great Premier League goalscorers?

Sunday 15th January 4:00pm



Kick off 4:30pm





Only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more Premier League goals. However, the Tottenham forward is closing in on them, currently scoring at a faster rate than both.

Neither Shearer nor Rooney had as many goals after 300 Premier League games as Kane, and with 15 goals already this season you wouldn’t bet against him surpassing Rooney’s 208 goals sooner rather than later.

At his current rate (0.66 goals per game), Kane needs approximately 96 more Premier League Appearances to surpass Shearer’s record. However, if his current form continues, he could pull up alongside Shearer much quicker.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.



In recent seasons, Kane’s form in front of goal has improved. At 100 and 200 Premier League games he was behind record goalscorer Shearer’s totals but, since making his 250th appearance, he has overtaken the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker’s scoring rate.

Shearer’s scoring rate also slowed in the second half of his career but, on current evidence, it would seem that Kane, despite a slight dip, is now getting back to his best form.

In his 18 Premier League games this season, Kane has scored 15 goals – the joint-most he has ever scored at this stage of a season. In 2017/18, he also had 15 goals after 18 Premier League games before going on to score a career-best 30 league goals. The England Captain has shown no signs he cannot repeat a similar feat.

How long would it take for Haaland to catch Kane at his current rate? With a current record of 1.31 goals per match, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is setting the Premier League alight. But if he can maintain this form for 300 games, he would almost double Kane’s total with 393 goals. Staggeringly, it would only take 151 appearances for Haaland to catch Kane. However, this is only after 16 Appearances by the City No. 9, so he has a long way to go and could slow down.

Two required for club record | Kane set to surpass Greaves

While Kane’s two goals at Selhurst Park edged him closer to the 200-goal mark in the Premier League, his Strike against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Saturday moved him to within one goal of Tottenham’s all-time top scorer Jimmy Greaves, who netted 266 goals in all competitions, according to Spurs’ stats.

However, Greaves’ total excludes two goals scored in the 1962 Charity Shield, which would extend his tally to 268 – meaning Kane would need to net four more to become the club’s Undisputed all-time top scorer.

If Kane is to match Greaves’ official record against his side’s biggest foes in the Gunners, he simply needs to score one goal, and if he scores more, he is out on his own.

The Tottenham Talisman has managed at least a goal on 13 occasions this season from his 18 Premier League appearances, so there is a 72 per cent chance that history could be made against the league-leading Gunners this Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm, with kick-off at 4:30pm.

All of Kane’s 265 goals for Spurs

Use the interactive table below to scroll through all of Kane’s 265 goals for Spurs to date, going all the way back to his very first for the club during a 4-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League back in 2011.

You can also use the text field to filter competitions or opponents…