Harry Kane could set new personal record with goal against Everton – Spurs Web





OptaJoe have revealed that Harry Kane has now scored in four consecutive Premier League matches – his joint longest-ever scoring streak in the competition.

Kane struggled in front of goal during the first half of last season after his failed move to Manchester City last summer, but the striker returned to his prolific best after Antonio Conte arrived at Spurs.

Although one can argue that the 29-year-old has not been at his best in some matches this season, the striker has continued to find the back of the net with regularity this season.

The striker produced a typical poacher’s finish at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as he swooped in to get a flick on Son Heung-min’s cross/shot in the 20th minute.

His goal against the Seagulls was the England captain’s eighth goal in nine Premier League games so far this season (Transfermarkt).

Opta have revealed that Kane now has 12 goals from 12 matches and is currently on his joint longest consecutive scoring streak in the Premier League, having found the back of the net against Fulham, Leicester, Arsenal and Brighton.

12 – Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League games, netting in each of his last four Appearances – his joint-longest ever scoring streak in the competition. Opener. pic.twitter.com/Dywiqio8Vn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 8, 2022

Spurs Web Opinion

I am quite stunned that Kane has not scored in five consecutive Premier League matches before his career, given that he has scored 191 goals in the competition.

The striker looks on course to have his best-ever season in front of goal and he would be getting a lot more praise if Erling Haaland had not made such an extraordinary start to his Premier League career.