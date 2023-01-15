Harry Kane and Jimmy Greaves goal records at Tottenham compared
Harry Kane is on the verge of becoming Tottenham’s all-time top scorer, but how exactly does his goal record compare to that of the man who previously held that title, Jimmy Greaves?
Kane has long been a club great, being their star man since bursting to life in 2014, scoring a minimum of 17 goals in every season since then.
One of the biggest compliments to him is the fact that he’s so often mentioned in the same breath as the legendary Greaves, who lit up English football in the 1960s.
Tottenham’s current number nine is closing in on the World Cup winner’s record goal tally, but let’s take a closer look at how their records compare.
There may be over half a century separating their spells at the club, but Greaves played in the same domestic competitions as Kane does, even if the Premier League had a different name back in his day.
The league is, of course, the most important competition, and he scored 220 goals in 321 First Division Appearances after joining the club from AC Milan in 1961, getting at least 20 in seven out of nine campaigns.
Kane’s league record is remarkably similar with the 29-year-old trailing by 22 goals having played 24 matches fewer at the time of writing; he’s scored over 20 times in five different campaigns.
Things are similarly close when it comes to their FA Cup records with Greaves getting 32 goals in 36 games and Kane getting 15 goals in 20 games.
As for the League Cup, Greaves only played in it eight times and got five goals in those games, while Kane has a less impressive seven in 21.
He also has 45 goals in 74 matches in European competitions, but that record can’t be compared as Tottenham didn’t play in such competitions when Greaves was there.
Harry Kane’s and Jimmy Greaves’ goal records compared
Taking into account all competitions, Greaves scored 268 goals in 381 matches, while Kane has 265 in 412, meaning the former boasts the better goals-per-game ratio.