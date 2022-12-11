Harry Connick Jr.’s ‘A Holiday Celebration’ comes to Mesa Arts Center Dec. 12-13

One of the most beloved artists Performing holiday music, Harry Connick Jr. has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own Originals and fan favorites like “(It Must’ve Been Ol’ ) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

As 2022 draws to a close, celebrate the season with Harry Connick Jr.’s “A Holiday Celebration” show at the Mesa Arts Center at 7:30 pm Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Harry Connick Jr. has exemplified Excellence in every aspect of the entertainment world. He has received recognition with multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his Achievements on screens large and small, and his Appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. He has sold millions of holiday albums which have become the soundtrack to Christmas for fans around the world.

Tickets to “A Holiday Celebration” are on sale now, with prices ranging from $50 to $200 (plus fees) and can be purchased at MesaArtsCenter.com or by calling the box office during regular business hours at 480-644-6500.

Mesa Arts Center, owned and operated by the City of Mesa, is a unique, architecturally stunning, international award-winning facility located in the heart of downtown Mesa. Arizona’s largest arts center is home to four theaters, five art galleries and 14 art studios. Guests, patrons and students come to Mesa Arts Center to enjoy the finest live entertainment and performances, world-class visual art exhibitions and outstanding arts education classes. The facility is an architectural showpiece and a destination for visitors to the Phoenix area.

Mesa Arts Center’s mission is to invite all people to create and discover entertaining, challenging and diverse art and arts experiences within joyful, dynamic and welcoming environments. For more information, visit mesaartscenter.com.