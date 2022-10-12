Harrison Township PTA’s golf outing will include coat donations

The Harrison Township school district’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) will host its first golf outing Monday at Westwood Golf Club in Woodbury, an event that will benefit Township schools.

“We thought a PTA golf outing would do a lot for us,” said Andrew Walter, a Volunteer for the event. “It’s a community event but it enables us to help others.”

Golfers will pay $165 for individual registration and $660 for groups. Although advertised as a golfing event, those who don’t play the sport can help the cause by paying $50 for the dinner buffet at the end of the event.

“All funds from the PTA golf outing go into the school system,” said Walter. “We find out what teachers are missing and do our best to supply them.”

On top of cash donations, the PTA will also accept gently used winter coats at a club drop box. The donation goal is 250 jackets that will be given to needy families. Any Surplus will go to a homeless shelter.

There are a variety of events for golfers. A putting contest will start at 11 am, with a top prize of $2,500 in cash, according to Walter. The classic 18-hole contest will begin with a shotgun start at noon.

“We also give away prizes for those who do certain things while golfing,” Walter noted. “For instance, if they get a hole in one on the 13th hole, then they would get a reward for that.”

An auction will also take place at the event, with baskets that include items from local Mullica Hill businesses and an Eagles football helmet signed by AJ Brown, one of the team’s wide receivers. A number of sponsors will help endorse the event.

“The continued vision (of the event) is to bring the community together,” said Walter, “while at the same time raising funds for the schools.”

The golf outing will begin with a registration table opening at 10:30 am For more information, call (856) 278-3390 or visit the Harrison Township website at harrison pta.org.