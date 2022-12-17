Harrison girls basketball in driver’s seat for 4th-straight NCC title

WEST LAFAYETTE – Rush McColley tells his team it’s guaranteed a shot to play for three championships.

The IU Health Hoops Classic, the North Central Conference and the sectional.

Between 2016 and ’19, the Raiders won the Hoops Classic title three times in four years. Last month, Harrison lost in the Championship game to a Twin Lakes team that is now 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

A Sectional title has eluded some great Raiders teams in recent years. The program has won just two, most recently in 1986.

The NCC, though, Harrison has had a stranglehold on.

Friday night, the only two unbeatens in conference play met at May Gymnasium and the Raiders throttled Rival McCutcheon 49-16 to put themselves on the path towards a fourth North Central Conference title in a row.

“This was a big part of bringing energy to the table. We’ve won conference every season,” said Riley Flinn, one of two Harrison seniors. “We came out with very, very good defense and that is what got us started going. It is nice being in the driver’s seat but we’ve got to finish the season.”

Harrison senior Riley Flinn (4) celebrates with teammate junior Alia Mengler (12) in the McCutcheon Mavericks at Harrison Raiders girls basketball game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in West Lafayette.

Flinn made seven 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds.

The Raiders improved to 5-0 in league play and appear to be on their way to another conference crown.

But this team is thinking bigger.

There have been recent Raider teams with more overall talent, but perhaps they didn’t have the right combination at the right time.

This team just might.

“It’s one of those groups where there are pieces to the puzzle,” McColley said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button