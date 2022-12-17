Harrison girls basketball in driver’s seat for 4th-straight NCC title

WEST LAFAYETTE – Rush McColley tells his team it’s guaranteed a shot to play for three championships.

The IU Health Hoops Classic, the North Central Conference and the sectional.

Between 2016 and ’19, the Raiders won the Hoops Classic title three times in four years. Last month, Harrison lost in the Championship game to a Twin Lakes team that is now 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

A Sectional title has eluded some great Raiders teams in recent years. The program has won just two, most recently in 1986.

The NCC, though, Harrison has had a stranglehold on.

Friday night, the only two unbeatens in conference play met at May Gymnasium and the Raiders throttled Rival McCutcheon 49-16 to put themselves on the path towards a fourth North Central Conference title in a row.

“This was a big part of bringing energy to the table. We’ve won conference every season,” said Riley Flinn, one of two Harrison seniors. “We came out with very, very good defense and that is what got us started going. It is nice being in the driver’s seat but we’ve got to finish the season.”

Flinn made seven 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds.

The Raiders improved to 5-0 in league play and appear to be on their way to another conference crown.

But this team is thinking bigger.

There have been recent Raider teams with more overall talent, but perhaps they didn’t have the right combination at the right time.

This team just might.

“It’s one of those groups where there are pieces to the puzzle,” McColley said.

Riley Whitlock, a junior, is the most athletic player on the floor most nights and is capable of playing on the perimeter, inside and is comfortable putting the ball on the deck and attacking the basket.

Flinn is the most complete basketball player. She’s long, can shoot, dribble, drive, rebound and defend.

Campbell Moore, part of Harrison’s two-player senior class, is a big, physical presence in the post.

Sophomore Twins Elsie Ahnert and Ava Ahnert bring energy.

Juniors Alia Mengler, Chelsea Parker and Kiersten Guyer, along with sophomore Ashley Dunk, provide depth.

“It’s great to have a balance,” Moore said. “The biggest thing is our team is young. We had a lot of people who came up from JV, so it’s bringing everybody together. The first few games, there were a lot of nerves. We were playing like our heads were on fire. “

Friday night was a sign Harrison is maturing before McColley’s very eyes.

His Harrison teams have prided themselves on pressing teams and forcing turnovers.

McCutcheon trailed 25-1 at Halftime and didn’t make his first field goal until 1:37 to go in the third quarter.

A Sectional title, which would end a 37-year drought, is possible.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played before then.

“We still haven’t scratched the ceiling. We have a ways to go,” McColley said. “They stay focused and right now we’re focused on the NCC. The Sectional … we will start focusing on that at the end of January.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.