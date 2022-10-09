Harrison gets the win over Rye in The Game

RYE – After splashing around in the frigid Brook to celebrate a win a long time in coming, a Shivering Niko Marinelli noted the only possible way to improve upon a perfect day.

“I’m freezing,” they said. “I wish this game was in August.”

Harrison came out with more purpose, made very few Mistakes along the way and simply wore down Rye, posting an impressive 22-7 win Saturday at Nugent Stadium.

“This is unbelievable,” said Huskies running back Christian Barchella. “This is the first time I’ve ever been on a team that beat Rye. The best we did in modified of JV was a tie. It’s a surreal feeling. We’re a team that really, really cares. It’s the best group of guys I’ve ever been on a team with, in terms of Chemistry and it’s not even close. We don’t have too many kids, but we make up for it with our hearts and our effort.”

Harrison last won The Game in 2012.

“Our boys were prepared,” said Huskies Coach Jay Ciraco, whose previous Celebration in the Brook came in 2001 as a player. “In my opinion, this is just the beginning. It’s a great win. It’s great for the community and I think it’s going to be a nice jump start to what’s in store for Harrison as a program.”

It was a statement win, as well.

Harrison was ready to go from the coin flip and Barchella capped a six-play opening drive with a 41-yard touchdown scamper on fourth-and-six.

That got everyone’s attention.

“We came into this game relying on our Offensive line,” Barchella said. “We might have the best line in the section. We knew they were going to be able to make holes and get us down the field. I saw that hole and bounced it out. I wanted to make a play for Big Al. We all did.”

Albert J. Mazzullo was a Huskies fanatic and beloved member of the community who died Sept. 28 at the age of 65.

The Garnets played conservatively in the early going and quickly answered the score. Tommy Richardson reached over the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 1:09 to play in the first quarter. It was the lone highlight for an offense that made too many mental errors.

A 44-yard field goal from Nicholas Reed got Harrison back in front 10-7. They made good from 30 later in the half to send Harrison into the intermission with a 13-7 lead.

“Our spirits were high, but we wanted to keep it together,” said Marinelli, who moved around Offensively and took snaps at quarterback along with Marco Citro. “We just kept trusting each other. We wanted to finish it off.”

The Huskies first possession of the second half also yielded points.

Marinelli got Loose on the right sideline and went 53 yards to make it a more comfortable 19-7 cushion and the defense took it home from there.

“I came around the corner and saw lots of grass,” Marinelli said. “I was looking at Barchella like, ‘Please make this block,’ and he made it. I cut up the field and saw our big boy, Dillon Haines, cleaning things up and all I wanted to do was cross that plane. It’s a big game. For me as a senior to get into that end zone was amazing.”

What it means

It’s time for Harrison to get a little credit. There are no true headliners in this lineup, just a wall of rough-and-tumble performers up front on both sides of the ball. The Huskies are now in the conversation with other Class A contenders like Somers, Clarkstown South, Pelham and Rye.

Players of the game

Somebody needs to buy the Offensive line a hearty lunch. Adrian Tiburcio, Sal Muto, Peter Rinello, Gianluca Santarelli and Hainers allowed Harrison to control the game from start to finish.

By the numbers

Harrison (5-1, 4-1): Reed added a 36-yard field goal with 2:12 to play. … Santorelli had four sacks, three of them in one series forcing a turnover on Downs with six minutes to play.

Rye (5-1, 4-1): Six penalties stalled each Garnets drive in the third quarter. … Rye had a pair of turnovers and did not attempt a pass until the final minutes of the first half.

They said it

“The Offensive line has been the backbone of this offense since we started,” Ciraco said. “With a new quarterback, we knew we had to lean on our line and that’s what we did.”

“We believed we could win coming in,” Santarelli said. “We’ve beaten all the same opponents by more than they have. We’ve worked harder than they have since the offseason. Every single one of us pours our heart into this team and that’s why we win.”

“We trusted our coaches. We had three different guys score. We had one guy with four sacks,” Barchella said. “Everyone here is a playmaker. We don’t just have that one guy.”

Up next

Harrison is back home on Friday, kicking off at 7 pm against Nyack. It won’t get easier for Rye, which hosts unbeaten Clarkstown South on Friday at 7 pm