Harrison Ford’s Goal As A Performer Is To Never ‘Get Caught Acting’

In the Empire interview, journalist William Thomas asked Ford if he ever worried that he didn’t play a wide enough range of characters, and Ford was his typical, bluntly honest self:

“Yup. And I bumped on the edge with ‘Sabrina,’ ‘Regarding Henry’ and ‘Mosquito Coast.’ But when a character is sufficiently different to the others the audience has seen me play, they get worried by it. They say, ‘The man’s acting. He’s acting now.’ […] The basic skill of an actor is, in fact, empathy, and that’s maybe not a skill, it’s a disposition. I am an Assistant storyteller. I enjoy feeling useful to a team effort. It’s my way of finding a use for myself, a Utility in this world. So what I’m ambitious for is to not get caught ‘acting.’ I want to really feel the role and not let people see the process, or to let them stand back and admire it, because I think that does finally get in the way.”

Thomas Compares Ford’s explanation of acting to his approach to Carpentry (he was a carpenter before becoming an actor), and Ford agreed. There is a craftsman’s approach to his acting method, and he views empathy as the craft. When he steps too far outside of characters that he can directly empathize with, then his acting skills are stretched in a way he’s no longer comfortable with. Some artists like to test their limits at every turn, while others steadily improve their craft, and Ford is the latter.