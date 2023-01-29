Harrison Ford Just Revealed the One Romantic Goal He Wants to Accomplish Before the End of His Career

Harrison Ford, 80, has been nominated for an Academy Award, starred in numerous blockbuster films and become a certified Hollywood legend. However, there’s still one goal that he wants to achieve before his career ends: getting to work on a project with his wife, Calista Flockhart, 58.

At the Premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, the Star Wars alum talked about his wish with People. “We’d love to find one we could do together…But, yeah, haven’t found one yet,” Ford said.

Flockhart is perhaps best known for starring as the titular character Ally McBeal, which ran for 5 seasons and earned the star three Emmy nominations. Over time, she has starred in other series, like Brothers & Sistersas well as popular Films like The Birdcage.

Ford and Flockhart first met at the 2002 Golden Globes and they started dating soon after. On Valentine’s Day weekend in 2009, Ford popped the question, and then the pair were married in Santa Fe in June 2010.

Only a year before they met, Flockhart had adopted a son, Liam (who is now 22), and Ford became his adoptive father. Ford also has four children from his previous marriages to Mary Marquardt and Melissa Mathison.

In further discussing his wish to work with Flockhart, the 1923 the actor said, “She’s just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years.” Ford said “[She’s] enjoying going back to work. I’m hoping we will find something to do together.”

Most recently, Flockhart starred as Cat Grant on the TV series Supergirlwhich ended its run in 2021.

We hope these two get to star in a project together soon (and we’ll definitely be watching).

