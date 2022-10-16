Harrison Butker sets the Chiefs record by drilling a 62-yard field goal after an improbable drive from Patrick Mahomes

If you leave any time on the clock for Patrick Mahomes, he’s probably going to be able to engineer a scoring drive. The Buffalo Bills originally found that out back in January during the playoffs, and they found that out again on Sunday.

With just 12 seconds left to play in the first half, the Chiefs had the ball at their own 28-yard line. No one would have blamed Andy Reid if he had decided to just take a knee to end the half, but that’s not what he decided to do. Instead, the Chiefs’ Coach decided to go for a score, and Mahomes came through big time.

The Chiefs quarterback completed two passes for 28 yards that quickly moved Kansas City into Bills territory. First, there was a 19-yard pass to Jerick McKinnon followed by a 9-yard pass to Travis Kelce. With one second left in the second quarter, the Chiefs were sitting at Buffalo’s 44-yard line, so Reid basically had two options for the final play of the half: He could send out Mahomes out for a Hail Mary or he could send out Harrison Butker for a 62-yard field goal attempt.

Reid went with option two and Butker made the gamble pay off by absolutely drilling a 62-yard kick that tied the game at 10.

Not only did the kick set the franchise record for longest field goal, but it also came in Butker’s first game back from injury. He had missed his team’s past four games due to an ankle injury. Before Sunday, the Longest field goal in team history was 59 yards and it actually came LAST WEEK when Matthew Wright hit one against the Raiders.

Not only was Butker’s field goal the Longest in team history, it was also the Longest field goal in the NFL this year. Only one other kicker has even hit from 60 yards and that was Wil Lutz, who did it in London against the Vikings.

Any time a kicker hits a field goal from more than 60 yards, it’s a big deal, and that’s because they’re so rare. The kick by Butker marked just the 13th time in NFL history that someone has made a field goal from 62 yards or more.

Since the start of the 2016 season, only four other Kickers have connected from 60 or more yards with Graham Gano, Stephen Gostkowski, Brett Maher and Jake Elliott all having accomplished the feat (Maher has actually done it three times, which is an NFL record ). Since the start of the 2014 season, only four other Kickers have made a field goal of 62 yards or more: Justin Tucker (66), Brett Maher (63, 62, 62), Graham Gano (63), Matt Prater (62) and Stephen Gostkowski (62).

As for Mahomes, the Bills are probably tired of his magic. After watching him lead a field goal drive in just 13 seconds in the playoffs, he one-upped himself on Sunday by engineering one in just 12 seconds.