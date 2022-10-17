Harrison Butker kicks Incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off of the field after the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals . Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.

The Chiefs got the ball with just a few seconds to go before Halftime after watching the Bills put together an Incredible 98-yard drive before the half to take their first lead of the game. The Chiefs answered with a couple of longer plays to Travis Kelce and Jerick McKinnon and the result was a longshot of a field goal attempt at 62 yards. As it turns out, nothing is too much for Butker./

Butker stepped onto the field and delivered on the kick in his first attempt since coming back from an injury to his plant foot. The Booming kick not only set a new record for the Longest field goal ever at Arrowhead Stadium, but it also drew the Chiefs to a 10-10 tie in a game in which they also got the ball after halftime.

In case you missed Butker’s big kick, here it is:

Butker has been missed in recent weeks after watching the Chiefs go through two replacements in Matt Ammendola and Matthew Wright. Both players turned in one game with decent results before completely melting down in the second. Ammendola’s errors cost the team a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, the only blemish on their record thus far.

Butker’s return had everyone talking at halftime.

How dumb would it have been for Matthew Wright to hold the Arrowhead record. Glad Butker took it himself quickly — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) October 16, 2022

Wow that kick was drilled. Plenty of room to spare — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 16, 2022

Butker didn’t like Matthew Wright breaking the Arrowhead record last week. — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) October 16, 2022

Harrison Butker turned and walked confidently before his club record 62 yarder sailed over the crossbar and into the net. — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) October 16, 2022

