Harrison basketball uses experience to edge Lafayette Jeff

LAFAYETTE – Harrison basketball Coach Mark Rinehart can sympathize with what his opponent went through Friday night.

Two years ago, his Raiders were what Lafayette Jeff is now.

The scrappy team that found ways to stay in games, but when it came to winning time, there’d be costly mistakes that would lead to a potential collapse.

Friday night at Crawley Center, the Raiders rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Lafayette Jeff 45-42 by making big plays in big moments while the Bronchos made catastrophic turnovers that piled up.

“You have to give Jeff credit. They deserved to win,” Rinehart said. “We used our experience in the last four minutes and kind of stole it. I am sure for Coach Barnhizer, those are experiences they have to go through, but we made a couple more plays than they did.”

Harrison is now the team loaded with experience and because of that, Lafayette Jeff Coach Mark Barnhizer knew how to defend each Raider player.

Except for one.

Six-foot-4 sophomore Malachi King was not a varsity player last season and he missed last week’s IU Health Hoops Classic with the flu.

Harrison Raiders guard Ben Henderson (30) drives to the basket during the IHSAA boys basketball game against the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lafayette Jeff High School in Lafayette, Ind. Harrison won 45-42.

King stood on the perimeter and on a night where the Raiders shot just 39 percent, King was 5 of 6, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, scoring 14 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds.

“We didn’t have much Scouting on him because he’s only played one game,” Barnhizer said. “All he did against Rossville was drive the ball to the basket, so that was our Scouting report on him. Don’t let him drive to the basket. He stood out on the 3-point line and made 3s.”

