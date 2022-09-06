Harrison basketball standout Jahni Summers headed to post-grad program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – One of the top basketball stars in Southern Indiana from the 2021-2022 season is taking his talents to the next level.

Harrison high school’s Jahni Summers will continue growing on the court at DME Academy.

DME Academy is a post-graduate basketball program Summers says will help elevate his game.

As a senior, the 6′5″ shooting guard led the Warriors with 18.1 points per game, the second most in the SIAC.

Summers’ Harrison coach, Nathan Fleenor said he believes Summers can do anything he puts his mind to.

“Senior year I felt like he really grew as a leader, worked hard,” Fleenor said. “He wants success, he wants to be as good a basketball player as he can be. He’s a high academic kid as well, so he’ll be able to do whatever he wants to do if he puts his mind to it.”

Summers said he believes the post-graduate program is the best way for him to go to develop his game.

“I’ll be attending the post-grad national team. I just felt like that was the best transition for me to go there, develop my game, get stronger, play with some other guys who have some Division I offers,” Summers said. “Playing at Harrison made me love basketball even more and it helped me figure out that I can take basketball seriously, be good at it, and play at the next level.”

Summers will transition to DME Academy on Wednesday and will hit the ground running as he begins training next week.

