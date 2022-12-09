Harrison basketball relying on improved post presence, experienced backcourt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – The Harrison boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at Boonville.

The Warriors have a good mix of veterans and first-year varsity players. They only have two Seniors this year after graduating a couple of high-impact guys – Jahni Summers and Dashawn Willett.

However, the cupboard is far from bare with Seniors Asher Horn and Terry Hooks, as well as junior Eli Speer and sophomore sharp-shooter Shane Sims. The Warriors also have two Talented bigs the coaching staff is very high on.

“We have a junior, Malachi McNair, a 6-foot-6 big guy inside, and he’s got really good hands and off to a really good start. His first game he had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and he does bring a really different dynamic,” Harrison boys basketball head Coach Nathan Fleenor said. “We got another big who’s in a boot right now, Brooks Thomas, and he’s just a sophomore, so the future is very bright. We’re very young, so it’s gonna be a little bit, we’re gonna keep getting better, and so far already through three games, we’ve already improved.”

“Last year, we didn’t really have a big guy; we were playing small ball. This year, it makes it a lot easier having a big guy who can score and shoot,” Harrison senior guard Terry Hooks said. “We can space the floor a lot better. We’re shooting it well right now, and we’re getting it into the post a lot better.”

Harrison will host Castle in a big-time conference battle on Friday at 7 pm

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.