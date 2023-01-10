Harrison Barnes scores 30, Kings blowout Magic 136-111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and the Sacramento Kings hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers to beat the Orlando Magic 136-111 Monday night.

Sacramento (21-18) started the new year with a 1-3 record, with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 17 games and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 30.

Rookie Keegan Murray finished with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando (15-26). The Magic have lost five of their last seven games.

Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Magic: F Bol Bol missed his fourth consecutive game. He cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and is expected to rejoin the Magic on Tuesday.

Kings: G Malik Monk returned after a one-game absence due to a calf injury and scored 14 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Monk received a technical foul with 7.8 seconds left in the third quarter. . The Kings bench outscored Orlando 54-39.

UP NEXT

Magic: Travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Houston on Wednesday.