Harrison Barnes: 2023 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 11)

BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 50% of Leagues

ANALYSIS: Harrison Barnes has played at least 30 MP in all December games with the exception of the one kicking off the month back on Dec. 3. In the 20 days from Dec. 4 on (10 games played), Barnes has played some of his best basketball since mid-November.

While not at the Peak of his powers anymore, Barnes is still locked into the Kings’ starting lineup whether those starts have come at the SF (first half of the season to date) or the PF (second half). He’s been well worth it for Sacto, mind you, as he’s been automatic at hitting 10+ PPG nightly.

Barnes has scored in double-digit figures for 12 consecutive games, averaging 15.5+ PPG in that span. He’s also hit 20 total treys in those 12 games, failing to score at least one three-point shot only twice in those 12 outings.

The good thing about Barnes is that he’s the classic veteran with scoring chops that is at a stage in his career when he’s realized he can (and must) do a little bit of everything. He’s contributing 5+ boards on the season, almost two dimes, and keeping turnovers at bay with fewer than 1.5 per game.

We’ll see how sustainable the current 35 MPG (in December games) are going forward for Barnes, but so far so good for him as the efficiency has cratered (obviously, because the minutes played are massive), but he’s on the court for a lot of time and he’s putting up numbers just on pure brute force.

Barnes is one of two NBA players rostered in no more than 50 percent of ESPN Leagues putting up 13-5-1 lines nightly.

More Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups

Marcus Morris (PF, LAC) – Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11 BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 21% of Leagues ANALYSIS: It’s been 31 games through Christmas. You can count them by the times Marcus Morris has started for the Clips, as that’s been the case all year long. MM has been on the court for the tip-off action each and every time… Read More Antonio Losada

15 minutes ago

Harrison Barnes (SF, SAC) – Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11 BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 50% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Harrison Barnes has played at least 30 MP in all December games with the exception of the one kicking off the month back on Dec. 3. In the 20 days from Dec. 4 on (10 games played), Barnes has played some of… Read More Antonio Losada

35 mins ago

Luguentz Dort (SG, OKC) – Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11 BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 27% of Leagues ANALYSIS: I guess we have to take advantage of the Oklahoma City Thunder still using every viable player while that lasts. You know the shutdowns are coming in Shai, Dort, Giddey, etc… way, so you gotta hit while the iron is hot. Dort… Read More Antonio Losada

55 mins ago

Malik Beasley (SG, UTA) – Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11 What Appears In This Article? hide 1. More Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 49% of Leagues ANALYSIS: We might start thinking about Malik Beasley as a macrowave more than a microwave, ifyouknowwhatimsaying. Beasley keeps playing off the pine for the Jazz, keeps racking up shots in bunches,… Read More Antonio Losada

1 hour ago

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11 Include Landry Shamet, Austin Reaves, Donte DiVincenzo, Dennis Schroder Welcome back to RotoBaller’s Weekly Fantasy basketball waiver wire column and schedule breakdown. How is this season going for you? Need some help with your team? Let’s get you some! Merry Christmas, to those of you who celebrate. Today’s the big day for the NBA: that marquee set of games that really solidifies that the NBA… Read More Justin Carter

1 hour ago

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated Fantasy basketball mobile app for iPhone and Android with 24×7 player news, injury alerts, lineup Notifications & DFS articles. All free!

By popular demand, RotoBaller has aggregated all of our Fantasy basketball NBA waiver wire Pickups into a running list of NBA waiver options, so bookmark the page and check back often for updates.