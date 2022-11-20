Harrisburg Returns To Top Of AA Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS – Harrisburg’s determination brought the Tigers back to the top of AA volleyball.

Harrisburg followed a semifinal win over two-time Defending Champion O’Gorman Friday with a win over Sioux Falls Jefferson Saturday, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 in the title match of the SDHSAA Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Gabrielle Zachariasen, the Tigers’ leading scorer, hit 21 kills and served three aces for Harrisburg (28-3). Morrisen Samuels scored 11 kills and Karalynn Leach had 10.

Jefferson (25-7), who made the final in the school’s first tournament appearance and second year of the program, had 11 kills from Ella Kvernmo and 10 from Madison Paulsen.

Harrisburg won its fourth state championship in school history and third in AA. The Tigers won the Class A Championship in 2005 and back-to-back AA Crowns in 2016 and 2017.

3rd Place

(1)Sioux Falls Washington def. (2) O’Gorman, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Joslyn Richardson played another dominant match for Washington (27-5) with 26 kills, an ace and two solo blocks.

Bergen Reilly, two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, ended her brilliant career with 22 kills and an ace for O’Gorman (26-6).

5th Place

(5)Pierre def. (6)Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

7th Place

(7) Huron’s def. (8) Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

Brynn Gose had 14 kills for Huron (20-11), who made the state tournament for the 14th straight year.

For Stevens (23-15), Caelynn Harmon scored 10 kills and two aces.