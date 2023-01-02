Harris, No. 5 IHCC Rally past No. 9 Dodge City

Jan. 2—DODGE CITY, Kan. — Paced by a career scoring day for Truth Harris, the fifth-ranked Indian Hills men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to complete a regular-season sweep of ninth-ranked Dodge City on the final day of 2022.

Harris scored a career-high 37 points, including 29 in the second half, as the Warriors returned from a three-week holiday break to rally for an 87-81 win over the Conquistadors on Saturday at the Dodge City Student Activities Center. Harris paced a torrid shooting pace for the Warriors, sinking nine of 13 field goal attempts including a 7-9 effort from beyond the 3-point arc as IHCC shot 59 percent from the field in the second half to erase a 13-point deficit.

Jason Edwards led Dodge City with 28 points, hitting 10 of 21 shots from the field including 6-11 from 3-point range. The Conquistadors (11-3), seeking to avenge an 88-87 season-opening overtime loss to IHCC clinched by Dom McHenry’s game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Ottumwa back in November, built a 13-point lead early in the second half on Saturday before a run of 10 unanswered points ignited the comeback for the Warriors.

Fifth-ranked Indian Hills (15-1) will return home on Tuesday to host Moberly Area in the first home game of 2023 for the Warriors.