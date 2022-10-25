Harris Named MAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

CLEVELAND – Redshirt senior defender Tianna Harris has earned Mid-American Conference Defense Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

Last season’s MAC Defensive Player of the Year played all 180 minutes over the weekend as the Golden Flashes secured a pair of draws against Ball State (Oct. 20) and Central Michigan (Oct. 23). Harris anchored the Flashes’ back line and helped the defense earn their fourth shutout of conference play against Ball State on Thursday, holding the conference’s top scoring team to just one shot on goal. Against Central Michigan on Sunday, Harris scored the first brace of her collegiate career, sparking a late comeback effort to force a draw with the Chippewas. The two-score effort brings Harris into a four-way tie for the team lead in goals with three on the year.

The Whitby, Ontario native has appeared in and started 63 games during her illustrious career in Kent. She has tallied 11 goals, including four game-winners, and has added two assists. From her center back position, she has been instrumental in securing 19 shutouts for the Kent State defense.

Harris is the third member of the Flashes to earn Weekly conference honors this season, joining freshman Kelsey Salopek and junior Dalaney Ranallo who were both recognized earlier this season.

Kent State will wrap up its regular season on Thursday, Oct. 27, when the Flashes host Buffalo at Dix Stadium. A win or a draw by the Flashes will secure their spot in the MAC Tournament, which begins on Sunday, Oct. 31.

