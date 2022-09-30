Harris’ golden goal beats Hurricane, clinches Region title

Snow Canyon’s junior forward Ashlee Harris has scored big goals before.

The Warriors’ leading scorer has three hat-tricks to her credit this season.

But her golden goal against Hurricane in the 88th minute in added time is potentially her biggest yet.

Harris followed a shot by Chloe Vowell that produced a big rebound off Hurricane goalkeeper Ella Jocelyn and potted it for a golden goal to give Snow Canyon a 2-1 win, and sealed the Region 10 championship.

“We were telling the girls all night that we were seeing the keeper Bobble the ball a little bit and we thought we could exploit that,” said head Coach Connor Brown. “Chloe and Maddie [Clegg] absolutely dominated the midfield tonight and it was awesome. We finally tested the keeper and made her make a save and we said we’d be crashing the net and our players would be there to deliver. And Ashlee, as always, was there to deliver.”

Ashlee Harris' taps in the golden goal to beat Hurricane 2-1 in overtime.

“As soon as I saw that shot, I knew it was our last chance because we were down to like a minute, or something left and so I just had to make sure I crashed one last time,” recalled Harris. “The keeper tapped it out and I was right there for an easy inside touch.”

Harris and many of her teammates all play on the same club team and play as a unit year-round.

