Harris dominates, West Bridgewater football surges to Thanksgiving win

EASTON — As the Southeastern Regional and West Bridgewater High football teams gathered at midfield postgame for the Thanksgiving Trophy ceremony, the two head coaches chose a game MVP from each team.

For Southeastern (3-8), it was its top downfield threat, junior receiver Joey Tully, whose three receptions yielded 78 yards.

For West Bridgewater (8-3), the choice was unanimous. Without question, it was junior James Harris.

The 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback dominated with nine Keepers for 181 rushing yards and all five of the team’s touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 35-13 win, as West Bridgewater maintains a four-year winning streak in the rivalry since it began in 2017 (there was no game in 2020).

“I think that puts him right about 20 touchdowns on the season,” head Coach Justin Kogler said of Harris. “He’s a great athlete, he’s fast, he reads his blocks, he runs hard – he’s really a perfect quarterback for our offense. He does a nice job.”

West Bridgewater's James Harris scores a touchdown and is congratulated by Jayden Cobbs during a game versus Southeastern on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

As West Bridgewater held a 14-13 lead after a 21-yard field goal from Southeastern’s Ryan Desmond with 6:12 to go in the third quarter, Harris cranked his production to another level.

On the ensuing drive, the junior faked the hand-off to Sean Carter, veered left and battled through contact to score a 6-yard touchdown at the 1:59 mark of the third. It was just the first downfall of a three-part avalanche that produced 21 unanswered points, all scored on Harris’ runs, to seal the win.

