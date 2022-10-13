Harrington Arts Alliance Haunted house returning for 12th year starting Friday – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Loveland Residents looking to get their wits scared out of them can prepare for the return of a long-running local haunted house set to open this Friday

The Harrington Arts Alliance will be opening their HAAunted House on Friday, running for the next three weekends throughout October.

The Haunted house has seen several different homes over the years but, this year, will be returning to an empty set of business spaces in the Promenade Shops at Centerra.

Brandon Harrington, co-founder of the alliance, said that last year was one of the best they had seen, with their kids day alone seeing around 700 participants and a line that stretched down the sidewalk of the outdoor mall.

This year the HAA team has prepared the 10,000 square foot space with a series of spooky rooms, tasking participants to find their way through a number of terrifying locales that HAA has included in the past as well as several new areas.

“You try and do something different every year,” said Nikki Lund, creative director and designer of the Haunted house, adding there are plenty of fun surprises for return participants planning to come this year.

The two agreed that beyond being the biggest fundraiser that HAA does, the experience holds a special place in their hearts every year.

Harrington added that the show gives HAA members a chance to not only have fun but show off their acting abilities.

“It’s an opportunity for kids who don’t do (HAA shows) other than this,” he said. “It’s a chance for them to have their time to shine.”

Harrington said the show, which sees more than 100 volunteers, means a lot to those volunteers involved as well, with one longtime Volunteer who died last year being honored for her years of work at the Haunted house and with HAA at the beginning of this year’s Haunted house.

Lund said the show is another chance to set up a fun experience and, of course, give people a good scare.

“It feeds our demented souls,” she said with a laugh.

The Haunted house, found at 5957 Sky Pond Drive, will be open from 6 to 11 pm Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, Oct. 28 and 29 and Oct. 31. Tickets cost $12 for people 11 and younger and $18 for people 12 and older. HAA will also be holding kids day, a family-friendly version of the experience, from 11 am to 3 pm Oct. 30 with tickets costing $5 for everyone.