Harrigan Tied for 1st; Golf Team Tied for 3rd

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Graduate student Joey Harrigan shot an even-par 71 and sits in a four-way tie for first place and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team combined for a 301 for a tie for third place in the 24-school Duke Nelson Classic Hosted by Middlebury College. Action concludes on Sunday with a shotgun start at 9am at the Ralph Myrtle Golf Course (6395 yards).

Harrigan opened with a par on the 15th hole and then rattled off four straight birdies to drop to 4-under after five holes. He gave three strokes back on the next seven holes, but birdied the par-4, 400-yard ninth. He followed with four straight pars before a double on his final hole, the 14th.

Senior Thomas Fraser is two strokes back and tied for sixth place after a day 1 score of 73. His round included three birdies, including on two of his first three holes, and 10 pars.

Sophomore Jacob Lindsay sits in a tie for 29th place after shooting 6-over, 77. He birdied his first hole, the par-4 17th and the par-5 1st for a 2-under after three holes. His next birdie came on his final hole, the par-5 16th.

The host Panthers lead the field with a +9, 293 with St. Lawrence in second (+15, 299) and Trinity (+17, 301) tied with the Engineers.