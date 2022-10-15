Harold Varner III on the LIV Golf-OWGR situation; I could care less

Harold Varner III spoke about whether OWGR should give ranking points to LIV Golf. It seems that nothing has come of it, but the situation is still not crystal clear. LIV Golf won’t give up, that’s for sure, but many more ‘faces’ will speak about this.

Varner III is not particularly disappointed or scared, because he expected this outcome. He is satisfied with the treatment and the people in the organization. He has great confidence in them, and in the end, we will see how capable LIV Golf leaders are.

“For me, I think we knew what we were getting into. I think it’s easy to sit here and say what could happen, what should happen. But obviously for me, I knew what was going to happen. Like, it wasn’t going to be easy.

I think the people at LIV did an unbelievable job… because I don’t know about the check marks. Honestly, I could care less. I knew exactly what was going to happen. I knew what could happen in my career and I accept that”.

– he said, as quoted by golfmonthly.com

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas also said the same thing as Varner III. LIV Golfers could have expected this, given that it was clear how much they were not ‘favorite’ on the golf scene.

It remains to be seen whether he will fight for his status. “They knew very, very well going into it there’s a good chance they won’t have World Ranking points, and they took that risk. In my opinion, that’s their own fault”.

However, there are also those who cannot believe that such things are happening. Most of the LIV Golfers are disappointed, considering that LIV Golf is a strong competition with many respectable names. Still, that means nothing to some. OWGR’s decision will be final!