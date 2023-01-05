Harmon’s triple-double leads Women’s Basketball to 81-69 win at TCU

Next Game: at Oklahoma State 1/7/2023 | 6:00 PM CT Big 12 Now/ESPN+ Jan. 07 (Sat) / 6:00 PM CT at Oklahoma State History

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sophomore All-American Rori Harmon became the fourth player in Texas Women’s basketball history to record a triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Texas secured an 81-69 win over TCU on Wednesday.

Harmon became the first player in program history since 2010 (Ashley Fontenette) to record a triple-double. Ellen Bayer (1990) and Edwina Brown (1998 and 2000) are the other two players in program history to record a triple-double. Coming into the game, Harmon had recorded back-to-back double-doubles.

Texas (11-4, 2-0) won the rebounding battle 45-28, including 23 Offensive rebounds. The Longhorns held a 32-13 advantage in second chance points.

Texas had four players score in double-figures led by 20 points from DeYona Gaston . Gaston also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots. Harmon scored 17, Shaylee Gonzales tallied 16 points and Khadija Faye scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Faye secured her fourth double-double of the season.

The Longhorns limited TCU to 16-44 shooting from the field (36.4 percent), including 2-8 (25 percent) in the fourth quarter.

Up next the Longhorns will play on the road at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:00 p.m. CT.